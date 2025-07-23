Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for this surprising reason

Venus Williams laughed as she added 'oldest tour level match winner since 2004' to her long list of accolades for this very surprising reason.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 21-time Grand Slam champion across both singles and doubles, and now, the oldest woman to win a tour-level match since 47-year-old Martina Navratilova in 2004 laughed when a reporter asked about the match.

Williams said, “I had to come back for the insurance, because they informed me this year that I’m on cobra. So it’s like, I got to get my benefits on.”

Williams beat world No. 35 Peyton Stearns in straight sets during the first round of the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open (July 22) with the final score sitting at 6-3, 6-4.

