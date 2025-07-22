England's Lionesses face Italy in the highly anticipated semi-final at the Euros tonight - and England legend Kelly Smith has given her verdict on the team's performance so far in the tournament, and how young girls getting involved in football are becoming more confident.

Smith also spoke about the 'difference maker' that could help swing the game in England's favour.

It hasn't been an easy journey for the England squad in Switzerland after a "disappointing" result in their opening group game against France, losing 2-1.

"They were always in a really, really tough group. I remember speaking to some of the players up at St George's Park, some of the Arsenal players saying, 'Just don't lose the first game, because they're going to make it so much harder," Smith, an assistant coach at Arsenal, told Indy100.

Since then, it's been onwards and upwards as the Lionesses have gone on to give solid performances against the Netherlands and Wales, although it came down to nail-biting penalties against Sweden to secure their place in the semi-finals.

England line up during penalties in the Quarter-Final match against Sweden Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

"They did excellently turn it around against Sweden and then thumping Wales like they did, and obviously going down to penalties in the last game, it was all kinds of emotions throughout the game, I'm just really pleased that they stuck together and showed that grit and determination."

Smith believes this "united" team is prepared for their all-important clash tonight at the Stade de Genève, where they hope to win and achieve back-to-back finals.

"They're really close as a team, and obviously got a really experienced manager in Serena [Wiegman], so I think they're in a really good headspace going into the Italy game tonight."

As for Italy, they have reached their first semi-final in a major women's tournament since the 1990s, following a tense quarter-final match against Norway that almost went into extra time.

What kind of style of play can we expect from them?

"They're very direct, and obviously they've got Girelli, who's very good in the air, especially from set pieces, and she's having a fantastic tournament," Smith explained. "She's kind of leading from the front up there."

The team has made their way through the tournament as the "proper underdogs," as the former England forward praised how they have a "grit and determination that has seen them in good stead so far in the tournament."

Amith predicts it will be a "very close" game and that it's "not going to be an easy game for England. They're [Italy] going to be up for it."

"It's going to take a full squad again, if the game changers come on," and noted how Michelle Agyemang made a "massive difference" in their last game - could Agyemang be pivotal tonight?

Smith also questioned whether Wiegman will start Chloe Kelly or Beth Mead.

"She [Wiegman] doesn't like to change the team a lot, so I don't expect her to, but I expect the players coming off the bench to make a big difference again."

As for captain Leah Williamson, who Smith works alongside as part of Arsenal's coaching staff, she expressed her hope that we will see her on the pitch tonight, as it will be a "massive miss if she's not fit."

"She's a massive part at the back there, the reading of the game, and leading from the back, being the captain. I hope she does start, because that will give them even more belief that she can bounce back from that ankle injury to help the team."

Leading a team into an international tournament is something Williamson "thrives on."

"It's what you want to be in as a footballer, playing on the biggest stage for your country, leading them out. She's lapping it up."

When it comes to playing on the pitch versus watching on the sidelines, Smith - whose England career spanned over a decade and saw her reach the 2009 Euros finals against Germany - reckons the latter is actually more tense.





Kelly Smith spoke to Indy100 about England's performance at this year's Euros

"I'd say it's more nerve-racking now, because, you know, I know the players through, obviously they coach a lot of them at Arsenal, and obviously know the other players through playing against them in a WSL, so yeah, I just want them to do well," she said.

She added: "I want them to obviously win it, because it will be great for not only them, to retain the title, go back to back, and it just helps the game grow in this country."

"There's so many eyes on the game this tournament, that if they can do it again, this will be absolutely so special, because it was special in 2022," Smith added, referring to the Lioness's Euros win at Wembley three years ago.

In recent years, there has been a rise in interest in women's football, with the number of women and girls playing football having increased by 56 per cent in the last four years, according to the FA.

"It is so pleasing to me to see the way the game has gone now, because you can go to a tournament, and there are loads of girls playing under nines, under 10s," Smith said.

England fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere as they wait for public transport prior to the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve on July 22, 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo by Kya Banasko - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

This is a stark contrast to how the women's game was when Smith was growing up, who recalled finding out there was an England women's football team in a newspaper article due to the lack of TV coverage the side had at the time.

"I've always wanted to play football as a young kid. I wanted to be a professional footballer, but there were no girls teams for me to play on, so I had to fight my way in boys teams and get kicked off of boys teams for being too good, for being the wrong sex."

Keen to build on the momentum in the women's game, Smith is part of EE's ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ campaign to help girls across the country build confidence and belonging on and off the pitch.

The data shows that 93 per cent of girls who are part of a football network report feeling more confident, with over two-thirds (69 per cent) saying it gives them a sense of belonging.

In contrast, of those girls who do not watch or play football, two-fifths (44 per cent) say social media has affected their confidence, while one quarter (27 per cent ) of respondents admit it has reduced their self-esteem.

"I didn't have social media growing up, so it's quite hard for young girls now going on there and seeing what they see," Smith said. ""It just highlights the benefits of football, like in building confidence and resilience, especially in teenage girls, because football builds skills that can protect you against the pressures of social media."

Kelly Smith is supporting EE's 'Everyone Needs a Squad' campaign to help girls across the country build confidence and belonging on and off the pitch.



