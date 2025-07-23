Battlefield 6 release date revealed by leakers - and it's sooner than you think

A release date for the upcoming Battlefield 6 is claimed to have been datamined and has been shared on Reddit.

1BF Telegram Group is renowned for its datamining in relation to Battlefield Labs, which is Electronic Arts' (EA) extensive playtest programme for the latest Battlefield game, which has now been officially confirmed to be called Battlefield 6.

Datamining is the process of digging through lots of information from game developers, usually on the backend of websites, to try and find out what could be new.

And as posted in the Battlefield Subreddit, 1BF is said to have claimed: "The current game release date is October 10.

"Of course, this date may still be postponed and it actually appeared where we shouldn't have seen it - so don't take it as 100 per cent truth.

"The game will also have a Phantom Edition. Russian language is still absent in the data known to us."

To be clear, none of what 1BF is said to have claimed has been officially confirmed.

It comes soon after EA confirmed it's finally ready to officially reveal Battlefield 6 to the world.

A reveal trailer will premiere on Thursday (24 July) at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT across its official feeds.

EA recently confirmed in an upcoming open beta, players will have the chance to choose different playlists with signature weapons locked to class or not.

This has been a requested feature for a very long time and it seems to have gone down incredibly well online.

