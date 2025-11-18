Xbox president doubles down on new console but gamers still have the same worry

Xbox president Sarah Bond has doubled down on consoles being "absolutely core" to Microsoft's gaming branch, saying their "most valuable players love the Xbox experience".

But with Bond again mentioning "it's going to be a powerful experience", a lot of gamers have the same worries about it online.

Speaking to Fortune, Bond was asked what Xbox really is 2025 and while she focused on games across different platforms being accessible to players wherever they are, she also said she recognises how much hardware means to players.

"Hardware is absolutely core to everything we do at Xbox," she said. "We know our most valuable players, the people who love Xbox, love the Xbox experience.

"That's why we're working on our next generation hardware, it's going to be a powerful experience and one that also enables people to take their library with them.

"We know that while people want to play their library absolutely on console, they also want to be able play it on PC or stream it through the cloud, so the Xbox experience starts with the console then gives something to people they can experience across all screens if they choose to."

Bond previously said in a separate interview with Mashable Xbox's next console will be a "very premium, very high end curated experience".

And with that in mind, a lot of gamers are once again worried they will be "priced out" of Xbox's next generation of hardware.

On a post in the Xbox Subreddit, one said: "This thing is going to be expensive. I don't think people are prepared for this yet. It is clear they are going after higher margins and aren't willing to sell at a loss like before. If they do indeed have a hybrid system it should be quite popular IMO. If people can take their xbox library to a PC system that could be a deciding factor for some people and could serve as a transition away from a standalone system."

A second commented: "I think if its actual intention is a high end elite premium experience, it's probably for 'whales' and not for me. I will be priced out."

"The more often they repeat that statement, the higher the price will be," a third mused.

But some are hopeful despite concerns about the price.

A fourth said: "Please be true."

And a fifth agreed: "I mean, they just have to nail the reveal and price point. We already knew that the next console was under development. I will keep rooting for them because I feel like more console makers in the space only helps but we'll see what happens."

