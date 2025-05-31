'Looks like a 2012 cinematic': Ubisoft's Splinter Cell Sam Fisher tease splits fans

Ubisoft unexpectedly dropped a new Splinter Cell tease but it has divided fans - with one spotting a glaring error with the image shared.

The studio and publisher posted on social media an image of Sam Fisher from what they said is from Chaos Theory. More on that in a moment.

There hasn't been a new Splinter Cell game since 2013 with the release of Blacklist but it was revealed in December 2021 there would be a full remake. An update a year later said it was being re-written for a modern day audience but there hasn't been much since.

However Ubisoft acknowledged the series with a cryptic social media post leading rumours about an announcement of the remake to pick up again.

Before even looking at the comments though, there's one huge issue with the image.

The alt text for it said: "Close-up of Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, showing a stern expression with focused eyes, short dark hair and a rugged beard, set against a blurred high-tech background. He's locked in."

But on BlueSky, one user pointed out "isn't that from the opening cinematic of Pandora Tomorrow and not Chaos Theory, as you've described the alt?"

Isn't that from the opening cinematic of Pandora Tomorrow, and not Chaos Theory, as you've described the alt?

— Naveen Chandar (@naveenchandar.bsky.social) 30 May 2025 at 15:57

The user is absolutely correct. Yikes.

And the reaction to the post itself has been mixed on X / Twitter.

One said: "What kinda graphics is that 🤮 just clickbait from you all."

"I hope this isn't the final style you're going with or you're even more cooked than I thought," another commented.

One said: "Okay, you have our attention now!"

Another said in a translated Tweet: "Don't make me a promise you can't keep."

One commented: "Today I dreamed that the new Splinter coming to @summergamefest and now this wtf..."

Another said: "Just remake the first Splinter Cell."

"Yes please," one commented.

"Stop teasing us 😭😭😭😭 we've been waiting for so long 😭" another said.



One said: "Oh oh let's f****** gooooo."

But another said: "This looks like a 2012 cinematic."

