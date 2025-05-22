Job adverts revealing Ubisoft is hiring for different roles to work on a "prestigious AAA Rayman title" have fans breathing huge sighs of relief, with one going as far as declaring "gaming is finally saved".

There has not been a new Rayman mainline game since Rayman Legends released back in 2013 but according to job ads posted by Ubisoft, that could soon change.

As detailed on one job description, "Ubisoft Milan is seeking a talented 3D gameplay animator to be involved in the production of a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand".

Ubisoft Milan, which developed the Mario + Rabbids games, is also recruiting for a senior game designer to work on Rayman with Ubisoft Montpellier, where Rayman titles have previously been developed, recruiting for lighting and FX roles.

With there being such a long wait since the last Rayman game released 12 years ago, and these job ads hinting a new 3D Rayman game is going to be worked on (if it isn't already), fans are understandably happy at what they're seeing.

On a Reddit post discussing this, one user said: "It seems the Rayman fans will finally have their moment. Let's hope the game itself turns out to be good."

"In a post-Astro Bot / Psychonauts 2 world, I truly hope big-budget 3D platformers become more commonplace," another commented.

A third said: "Rayman 2 was what got me into the series, so one can only hope for the best case scenario being the first mainline 3D game in ages."

And another declared: "New Rayman by Ubisoft Milan and Montpelier, gaming is finally saved."

Elsewhere from Indy100, GameChat on Nintendo Switch 2 has a divisive requirement before it can be used and The Last of Us: Part 3 could actually happen says Neil Druckmann - under one condition.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.