Xbox Developer Direct LIVE: Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and all announcements today

Xbox Developer Direct takes place on Thursday (22 January) and indy100 is covering the event live, bringing you all the latest news and announcements as they happen.

Microsoft's gaming division has already confirmed three games will be showcased, which are Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and Beast of Reincarnation.

There have been rumours of a fourth game being shown but it's currently unconfirmed. Xbox has also said 2026 is a "big year" for games ending in the number six, sparking all sorts of speculation about what that could mean.

Follow indy100's live blog below for all the latest Xbox Developer Direct news, trailers and updates in real time.

Official Fable Discord launched Playground Games has announced an official Fable Discord server has launched. Fans willing to join can do so at the link shared in the social media post embedded above.

What will be announced at Xbox Developer Direct? So far, we know Xbox Developer Direct will feature Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and Beast of Reincarnation from Game Freak, the main studio behind the Pokemon games. A first look at gameplay from all three titles will be shared during the stream from developers themselves, along with key updates about where exactly things are at with each game and what to expect. Starting with Fable, a first in-depth look will be shared revealing "the magic and mischief that awaits players in this fresh new beginning for the franchise, including a first look at some stunning new gameplay", according to an Xbox release. Playground Games is the developer behind Fable and Forza Horizon 6, which will also be appearing during the livestream. Forza Horizon 6 will be set in Japan and developers will share a "deep-dive into a very first look at gameplay, including reveals of new features - and how Japan comes to life in this stunning new instalment". Game Freak's Beast of Reincarnation will feature too, which is set in a profound and dangerous post-apocalyptic Japan. It focuses on a young protagonist called Emma along with her canine companion Koo. Developers will "reveal details of Emma's innovative plant manipulation actions and gameplay with Koo". There are rumours a fourth game could be shown but this is currently unconfirmed. Xbox has also said 2026 is a "big year" for games ending in the number six, sparking all sorts of speculation about what that could mean. We don't too long now until we find out.

How can I watch Xbox Developer Direct? Xbox is streaming the event across its channels, including YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, with a number of different options, including with ASL and audio descriptions. Other live languages will be available on regional Xbox channels with additional languages added afterwards. It can also be viewed on Steam and will air on China's Bilibili platform tomorrow (Friday 23 January). The stream will be broadcast in 4K at 60 fps (frames per second).

What time does Xbox Developer Direct start? Xbox Developer Direct starts at 6pm GMT (1pm ET / 10am PT). Previous Developer Directs have lasted around 45-50 minutes so expect something similar this time around.

Hello! Hello and welcome to the indy100 live blog for Xbox Developer Direct - I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering the stream as it happens, bringing you all the latest. We already know three of the games that will be announced, with a first look at gameplay shown for each - but could we see even more? Be sure to stay tuned to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.