Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port could actually be arriving sooner than we thought

A renowned gaming insider has claimed Red Dead Redemption 2 could actually arrive much sooner than others have claimed.

There have been rumours circulating of Rockstar Games releasing native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of RDR2, along with a Nintendo Switch 2 release, for a while. It's expected if it happens, the next-gen release would see the game run up to 4K and 60fps (frames per second).

Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly recently said a port has "100 per cent" been worked on but based on the "limited info" he knows, he "personally [doesn't] think you'll see it now till late 2027".

But NateTheHate has provided a more optimistic update on a next-gen RDR2 port.

Responding to a question on X / Twitter about Kiwi Talkz' claims, NateTheHate replied: "As far as I know, RDR2 is this year."

Explaining further, he posted: "Same info as last year. I don't have any update to suggest it won't be this year."

NateTheHate's comments were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "I swear this has been talked about coming out for like three years."

"We're now six years into 'next gen'," a second commented.

A third declared: "GTA 4 port is all I ask for."

"Since GTA 6 is launching in November 2026 (Q4 2026), then RDR2 next-gen should release in Q2 or Q3 2026," a fourth claimed.

And a fifth said: "All I want is 60fps for base PS5 then I will go for platinum trophy."

A next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

