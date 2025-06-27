Monster Hunter Wilds underwater combat in new update has gamers saying the same thing

Capcom has announced the latest title update for Monster Hunter Wilds and there's one gameplay aspect in particular that simply stunned fans.

As accidentally leaked by Sony a few days ago, in Title Update 2 that goes live on 30 June, there are two new monsters to fight in Lagiacrus and Seregios, AT Uth Duna, weapons with layers, new events and more.

Focusing on Lagiacrus, the Leviathan first appeared in 2009 as the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Tri on the Nintendo Wii and is making a return.

A trailer for Title Update 2 revealed part of this battle takes place underwater.

Underwater combat has not been in Monster Hunter games for 14 years with it last appearing in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate that released in 2011 and the aforementioned Monster Hunter Tri.

With the latest Monster Hunter Wilds trailer did not show full underwater combat, it did show elements of the player being able to grapple, attack and pull down structures to inflict damage on Lagiacrus.

While it's not full underwater combat, it's gone down very well with fans as it was the main talking point of Title Update 2 on the Monster Hunter Subreddit.

Commenting on a post, L0LFREAK1337 said: "Not them casually dropping (somewhat) underwater combat like that."



Tenant1 said: "The underwater segments for Lagi's fight is WAY more than I was ever expecting out of its fight here in Wilds! It seems pretty clear that it's not like true underwater combat like in Tri / 3U, so no using our weapons of course, but the ability to still tussle with it underwater with our slinger hook and using the environment is genuinely a really nice compromise, Lagiacrus really deserves being able to witness it underwater."

Gshiinobi said: "Both Lagi and Steve look f****** amazing, I love what they did with Lagiacrus and the underwater segments (plus his theme is back LETS GOOO). New festival is exciting too, plus the hammer buffs, layered weapons, AT Uth Duna and more, really hyped for this one, and I'm guessing around October we'll get TU3 [Title Update 3]."

anamethatexistsyeh said: "Super excited for underwater to comeback, plus my favourite monster is also coming back. W title update."

TeslaUpdate said: "Looks alot better than TU1 [Title Update 1]."

However there is frustration from some Capcom has still not addressed how it will tackle performance issues, specifically on PC.

CaptainSmeg said: "I know they've pretended it doesn't exist so far but please have a substantial performance update."

xTheRedDeath replied to a question about if optimisation was mentioned and said: "It's weird how they've been ignoring it pretty routinely. Not a word about it."

