'Wild' GTA 6 storyline leaked months ago to Adin Ross now seems legit

As Grand Theft Auto fans continue to dissect the prematurely released GTA 6 trailer, many have been reminded of an old interview.

A few months ago, streamer Adin Ross interviewed a guest on his livestream who claimed to be an ex-employee of Rockstar Games – the maker of GTA.

During their chat, the unnamed interviewee shared what he claimed were "all the juicy details" about the hotly anticipated game. But many viewers were sceptical at the time.

Firstly, the former Rockstar worker said the protagonist would be a woman called Lucia. Next, he said she would be in prison.

Ross turned his nose up at the prospect at the time, saying: "I don't like that we have a girl as the main character [...] I feel like they're doing that s**t to adapt to 2023."

Well, sorry, Adin, but clearly not everyone shares your opinion. Because watch the new trailer and, lo and behold, there's Lucia, front and centre, wearing a prison jumpsuit.

Continuing his big "reveal", the ex-employee said: "[Lucia] is gonna have a child that she abandons at a deli because she’s gonna go to a bank robbery. And then she’s gonna get arrested and go to jail."

He went on: "The game’s going to actually start with her in prison and you’re going to have to escape from prison."

It remains unclear whether GTA 6 will follow this exact storyline, and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

However, it certainly seems plausible given what we've seen in the trailer.

Still, it's worth stressing that these claims came from a person claiming to be a former Rockstar employee – Ross didn't provide any verification on this.

We'll just have to wait until 2025 to find out if this is true, given that GTA 6 won't be released till then.

But hey, there's always a chance we'll find out sooner if more leakers come out of the woodwork...

