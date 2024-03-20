Rockstar Games employees slam 'massive problem' at GTA 6 studio

Employees at Rockstar Games have hit out at the decision to bring the workforce back into the office full time to complete GTA 6 with one saying it could cause a "massive problem".

Senior bosses at Rockstar told employees on February 28 they would have to work in the office five-days-a-week again which will come into effect from April 15.

It didn't go down well with developers, who publicly lashed out at the decision when it was announced.

Employees at the company have been hybrid working or remotely but this is set to come to an end for the majority with Rockstar reportedly yet to give any further details at present.

And a developer has described the "massive problem" they say Rockstar could have caused itself.

Speaking to Aftermath, one Rockstar employee said: "We're quite worried that we're gonna lose personnel over this or it will have a large negative impact on people's health.

"It's a very anti-parent move. For people with disabilities, it's a massive problem."

Employees are said to be concerned about the 'state of the project' in relation to GTA 6 but have more concerns about the health of their colleagues first and foremost.

Another employee said: "In a world where we are still dealing with Covid, just being able to be considerate of your colleagues around you in staying away from the office is a really good benefit to have.

"That will be completely lost. That's going to result in a loss of productivity for the company."

Employees also claimed the move does not make sense because when they were working on Red Dead Redemption 2, although they would be in the office, they would be working remotely with other studios and departments anyway and say GTA 5 was made almost entirely remotely.

When the announcement was made on February 28, the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said Rockstar management "is refusing to engage with workers and say they will be pulling the plug on their remote access technology to shut down any possibility of continued home working".

Austin Kelmore, chair at IWGB Game Workers, said at the time:“The workers in the IWGB Game Workers Union at Rockstar are pushing for transparency over pay and promotions, a healthy and inclusive workplace culture and work-life balance centred around what each worker needs.

"It is unacceptable that Rockstar leadership has gone back on its word time and time again and have ignored the workers' requests for basic working conditions."

It's reported Rockstar is forcing this through to issue productivity and security concerns after a major leak of unfinished portions of GTA 6 came in 2022 and the trailer leak that was posted online hours before it was due to be officially released.

Rockstar has been contacted for comment.

