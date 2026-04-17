Saros PS5 and PS5 Pro features revealed by studio

PlayStation studio Housemarque has revealed the PS5 and PS5 Pro features coming to its first-party exclusive Saros.

Saros is a third-person action game developed by the studio behind Returnal. Saros is effectively a successor to Returnal but has a completely different setting and cast of characters.



Saros will support PS5 Pro's PSSR upscaling feature to enhance image quality. The base render resolution is higher on the Pro too.



Saros can run up to 60fps (frames per second) during gameplay but cutscenes are fixed at 30fps. It seems this will be uniform throughout the PS5 and Pro.



Seppo Halonen, technical director at Housemarque, said: "While we use dynamic resolution to ensure stable frame rate even in the middle of hectic combat, PS5 Pro always delivers a sharper image in a scene-to-scene comparison.

"Furthermore, there are many small adjustments in reflections and overall quality, ensuring that the increase is not only more pixels but also the content we render scales up to match."

Saros will also have evolved 3D audio and the game will take advantage of the DualSense wireless controller's adaptive triggers in a way very few games do.



When using the adaptive trigger on L2, pulling it halfway down will activate the main weapon's alt fire. Pulling it all the way down activates an Eclipse driven Power Weapon.

Developers have said they've worked hard on haptic feedback through the controller too and that loading times are nearly instant across the board to keep players in the action.

Saros is similar to Returnal in that it has rougelike elements, such as having to start new runs after the character dies in-game, but this time in Saros resources and progression are permanent as they carry over between runs instead of players having to start all over again.



Saros is also much more narrative focused this time around. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for in a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse.

Saros is out on PS5 on 30 April. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition can play it 48 hours early on 28 April.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.