Donald Trump has been slammed for making Memorial Day “all about himself” after appearing to laugh after commenting on the number of dead US soldiers who share his first name.

On Monday (25 May), the US celebrated Memorial Day – a holiday to honour the lives of service members in the US Armed Forces. As part of the day, president Trump, alongside vice president JD Vance and US secretary of war Pete Hegseth attended an event at Arlington National Cemetery, the US Army’s largest military cemetery.

During the ceremony, Trump gave a speech that took a callous turn when he appeared to start laughing about how many deceased soldiers within the cemetery were named Donald.

“400,000 souls rest on these grounds, these beautiful grounds,” Trump said. “Beside him [Private William Henry Christman] are more than 18,000 other young men named William, over 20,000 named John, over 13,000 named James – joined over time by Isaac, Elijah, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many.”

Trump appeared to laugh as he said it, sparking a huge amount of anger.

“WHAT THE F**K IS WRONG WITH HIM,” one person asked.

Someone else pointed out: “It's all about himself.”

One person asked: “How is this f**king funny?”

“He even makes the lives of our fallen soldiers about himself. He can't help it. A vile, disgusting man,” another said.

Someone else wrote: “Unfunny, unserious, undignified, just gross.”

One person asked: “How do Republicans just tolerate this? It’s so insultingly disrespectful.”

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