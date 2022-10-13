Gamer recreates classic game Doom using Microsoft Notepad

A game developer has spectacularly recreated the graphics from 1993 hit game, Doom - using only Microsoft's Notepad function.

@samnchiet released a 60fps video of the wizardry in action, using size five font to create the graphics, and insists it's "fully playable".

It follows a viral version of the game which was programmed to run inside a pregnancy test screen.

Doom is considered to be one of the first major first-person shooting games.

