PlayStation drops sudden September State of Play - everything you need to know

Sony and PlayStation's incredibly busy September is set to continue after the gaming brand of the Japanese electronics company suddenly announced it is hosting a State of Play event.

State of Play is an event hosted by PlayStation to give fans news on what is being worked on, including updates on hardware such as consoles, games in development and new game trailers.

September has been quite a tumultuous month for PlayStation with the failure of Concord, the critical acclaim of Astro Bot, the pretty disastrous reveal of the PS5 Pro and the fanfare of its reveal for limited edition PlayStation hardware celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary.

There have been plenty of leaks, rumours and speculation about what to expect during the State of Play event so ahead of it, here's Indy100's guide to everything you need to know.

State of Play | September 24, 2024 [ENGLISH] www.youtube.com

What time does State of Play start?

State of Play starts at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on September 24.

How can I watch State of Play?

The event will be streamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.

PlayStation has confirmed there will be a 30+ minute presentation with updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world.

What will be announced at State of Play?

A report from Polygon said: "PlayStation Studios' announced lineup includes a remaster of horror game Until Dawn (which launches in October), Haven Studios' Fairgame$, Bungie's Marathon, Insomniac Games' Wolverine and LEGO Horizon Adventures."



There have also been a lot of rumours swirling as to what else will be revealed, with remasters of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone heavily speculated along with the 2018 hit God of War.

There may be some sort of updates on the Silent Hill 2 remake, Monster Hunter Wilds and DLC for Spider-Man 2.

An update on Death Stranding 2 could well be shared but it seems likely this will be held for PlayStation's appearance at the Tokyo Game Show.



There's a theory on social media that Resident Evil 9 could be revealed as a number of Resident Evil titles are currently on sale.

The recently announced PS5 Pro console will likely be showcased.

PlayStation is at the Tokyo Game Show later this week starting September 26 (the same day PS5 Pro preorders go live) for the first time in years and it has already confirmed it is bringing 10 games to its booth, which are:

Astro Bot

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Infinity Nikki

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Monster Hunter Wilds

Neva

Sonic X Shadow Generations

There will also be more from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at the event too.

Those that attend will also be able to play Gran Turismo 7 and Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth on a PS5 Pro for the first time.

