Steam Controller release date and price confirmed: Everything you need to know

Valve has confirmed new key details about the Steam Controller, including its release date and price.

The upcoming Steam Controller is Valve's second generation of the hardware. It's reported Valve has brought forward the controller's release date because of component shortages having an impact on the release of Steam Machine and Steam Frame.

The Steam Controller's release date is just around the corner and although its price has raised eyebrows among some online, it has features that make it more akin to a pro controller than a standard one.

Here's everything we know so far about the Steam Controller.

Valve has confirmed the release date and price of the Steam Controller / Valve

What is the Steam Controller?

The Steam Controller is Valve's own controller which can be played with games accessible through Steam libraries.

It has all the usual buttons and features you'd expect, such as a d-pad, face buttons, triggers and a central button with view and menu buttons either side of this.

But that's not all - it has a lot more than that.

The Steam Controller also has trackpads, meaning controls can be used like a mouse, a quick access menu button, four assignable grip buttons and a grip sense that act as gyro controls.

It has magnetic thumbsticks meaning they should last a lot longer when compared to other controllers, there's HD rumble and Valve says battery life can last more than 35 hours on a single charge.

The Steam Controller comes with a Puck, with a USB cable included, which allows for plug-and-play low-latency wireless connection and magnetic charging.

It can also be connected using the USB cable or Bluetooth.

The Steam Controller is compatible with all platforms the Steam storefront is available on / Valve

What can I use the Steam Controller with?

The Steam Controller can be used to play Steam libraries on whichever platforms Steam is available on.

This means it's compatible with PC, laptop, Steam Deck and everywhere the Steam storefront is accessible. It will be compatible with the Steam Machine and Steam Frame too when they release.

When is the Steam Controller release date?

The Steam Controller will be available for purchase at 6pm BST (1pm ET / 10am PT) on Monday 4 May.

How much will Steam Controller cost?

The Steam Controller will cost £85 / $99.

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