Steam Deck 2 could be delayed says leaker

A renowned leaker has said the speculated Steam Deck 2 could end up being delayed by Valve.

Valve released the popular handheld Steam Deck console in February 2022 before the Steam Deck OLED followed that in November 2023, which is similar to the original but with a much better screen and improved features.

Speaking about how far the Steam Deck 2 is away from releasing back in November 2023, in an IGN interview designer Jay Shaw said: "I think it'll be quite a while. We don't have any kind of set date.

"I think we're going to wait for the technology to present itself in a way that we find interesting and for the team to really want to make that leap."

Hardware leaker KeplerL2 has previously claimed Valve is targeting a 2028 release - but on a new post on the NeoGAF forum, the leaker warned it could end up being delayed due to market conditions.

KeplerL2 said: "They were targeting 2028 AFAIK [as far as I know] but the whole RAM / NAND situation could delay it. Also since they don't have a semi-custom SoC (System on a Chip), unlike the PS6 / Xbox if it gets delayed, it could end up with better specs."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "I am very interested in the next generation of AMD APUs powering these handhelds. Hopefully the efficiency is improved because Intel's B390 iGPUs decimates the Radeon 890M in terms of efficiency, almost Series S level performance at just 20 watts is insane."

A second commented: "I'm really liking this handheld comeback: Switch 2, Steam Deck, the upcoming Xbox and PlayStation handhelds.. There's just something magical about mobile gaming with something that isn't a smartphone."

"Just give me my damn Steam Frame lmao," a third declared.

A fourth said: "Nice, going to be a huge upgrade."

And a fifth added: "Six years is plenty for a difference in a handheld, look at Switch games v Switch 2 and that was eight years."

To be clear, Valve has not yet confirmed the Steam Deck 2.

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