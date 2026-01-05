Steam Awards 2025 winners revealed but gamers have some serious questions online

Steam Awards 2025 winners have been revealed and gamers have some serious questions online about some of the winners.

The awards are an annual event where gamers can vote for titles that are available through Valve's Steam platform in different categories.

There are 11 awards in total and Valve recently announced the winners, with Hollow Knight: Silksong winning Game of the Year over others including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, ARC Raiders and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Other winners included Baldur's Gate 3 for Labor of Love, Hades II for Best Game on Steam Deck, Silent Hill f for Outstanding Visual Art Style, ARC Raiders for Most Innovative Gameplay and RV There Yet? for Sit Back and Relax.

The results were reposted into the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have had a lot to say about them in the comments, with some raising questions about some of the winning games.

In the thread, one said: "How tf did RV There Yet? win the Sit Back and Relax award?! There's no relaxing in that game whatsoever lol."

Another agreed: "RV There Yet? was not relaxing with those bears."

"RIP KCD2 [Kingdom Come: Deliverance II] and Blue Prince," a third commented.

A fourth questioned: "What exactly did ARC Raiders innovate? It's a good game but it's just an extraction shooter."

A fifth agreed: "What is innovative about ARC?"

But a sixth countered: "Huh. Weirdly, those don't seem to be terrible choices. Would have liked to see Blue Prince acknowledged but still."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.