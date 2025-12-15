An insider claims Half-Life 3 will be released as a launch title on Valve's new hardware Steam Machine and gamers see a lot of "logic" to it online.

Half-Life 3 has been rumoured to be in the works for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first person shooter series. Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

Steam Machine is an upcoming gaming PC from Valve that can be plugged directly into TVs and monitors where players can access their entire Steam library in one place.

While no release date has been given, Steam said the "hardware family officially expands in early 2026" but that could also refer to Steam's upcoming new controller and VR headset called Frame.

On the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, Mike Straw, who has spoken a lot about Half-Life 3, shared an update.

"Everybody I've talked to is still adamant this is a game that will be a launch title with the Steam Machine," he said.

"There is a concern however they haven't made a decision on price which is holding back the announcement of anything else. The reason is because of PC RAM memory prices and storage prices right now.

"The window specifically I was told was Spring 2026 for the Steam Machine, Frame, controller and Half-Life 3. There's no doubt in my mind Valve is still making decisions on the components side.

"The game is real, there's no denying it. It's just when and not if at this point."

Straw's comments were reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans have been commenting with their thoughts.

One said: "To be honest I don't really see the logic behind dropping a $700 Steam console or something randomly unless you have Half-Life 3 lol."

"Looking at how fast the prices jumped it's pretty easy to see how they got blindsided here," another commented about the Steam Machine.

A third wrote: "I know Half-Life 3 speculation is a bit of a joke now but the game being a freebie with the Steam Machine makes a lot of sense."

And a fourth said: "I am never giving hope on this game, only the announce date. The term Valve time didn't become a meme for nothing."

Half-Life 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Valve.



