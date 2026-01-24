Half-Life 3 may have just been 'teased' on Steam by Valve

Half-Life 3 may just have been "teased" by Valve on Steam, according to an eagle-eyed social media user.



Half-Life 3 has been rumoured to be in the works for years and would be the latest instalment in the iconic Half-Life first-person shooter series.

Half-Life 2 is considered to be one of the greatest games of all time as the 2004 release simulated real-world physics and character models and was groundbreaking when it released.

And the latest rumour (of many) is that Valve, the developer of the Half-Life series, may have "teased" fans in a promotion banner on Steam.

A promotion is running on the digital storefront called Steam Detective Fest and an eagle-eyed Redditor noticed it featured artwork of the number three that wouldn't look out of place next to the Half-Life logo.

This was posted into the Half-Life Subreddit and fans have been sharing their thoughts.

One said: "Not gonna lie. That three is really sus."

"100 per cent a reference to that meme with the guy and the clipboard behind him with the Half-Life 3 stuff," another commented.

A third declared: "They're having a laugh."

A fourth commented: "They like to just f*** with us tbh, it could mean nothing more than 'haha these fools want Half-Life 3 so bad they're going insane!'"

"They are 100 per cent taunting us right now 🤣" claimed a fifth.

Half-Life 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Steam.



