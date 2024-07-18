Did IShowSpeed just earn himself a professional football contract in Norway?

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed appears to have earned a professional football contract for a Norwegian club after beating the team's fastest player in a race.

Despite vowing never to go back to Norway after his "scariest" livestream (he was carried through a mob of fans after injuring his ankle who then attacked him, pulling some of his hair out and jumping on top of his car), Speed recently returned, this time to more quieter locations.

One of his stops on a three-hour long stream was at Viking Stadion, home to top-flight Norwegian football club Viking FK in Stavanger.

And a Viking FK coach set a challenge for him - if he could beat the club's fastest player, Speed could have a contract with them.

"This is our fastest player, if you beat him you get a contract," he told Speed.

After checking he heard it right, Speed accepted the challenge to race the player across one half of the pitch and said: "Easy, easy. Chat, this is going to be the easiest Norwegian contract in history.

"If he loses, and my ankle is messed up too, this is going to look bad for him."

They both lined up at the edge of the pitch by one of the goals and raced to the halfway line - Speed wasn't running at full speed as he waved to fans at the side and still beat the player comfortably.

"BOOM!" Speed shouted as he won. "Give me my contract! I wasn't even going full speed. Give me my contract! That was easy peasy lemon squeezy."

A coach then asked if he could do one more, to which Speed's face fell, as he said: "This [player] is even faster."

But that other player was injured and couldn't race.

So Speed has been promised a professional contract and it's been captured and immortalised in an online stream for the world to see. Viking FK, over to you...

