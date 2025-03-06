'You better make it': The Last of Us Part 3 comments from studio head causes meltdown

The creator of The Last of Us has warned "don't bet on" The Last of Us Part 3 happening at all and fans on social media have gone into meltdown about it.

The Last of Us game series has been so successful it has been adapted into a hit TV series on HBO with a second season, focusing on events in the second game, starting April 13.



But a third game may not happen at all warned Neil Druckmann, the head of Sony first-party developer Naughty Dog which develops the games.

In an interview with Variety, when asked specifically about a third The Last of Us game, he said: "I guess the only thing I would say is don't bet on there being more of Last of Us. This could be it."

And fans have gone into meltdown.

One said: "I'm just disappointed with Naughty Dog at this point. A) For allowing this to be a TV show. B) Telling fans to not count on the Last of Us 3 happening. Just really sucks."

Another said: "You guys better be making Last of Us 3 cause that new game looks trash. And I love Naughty Dog but it just looks NOT interesting. Like at all."

"As a HUGE fan of both games, the idea of no Last of Us 3 really is a disappointment, FFS Playstation," one posted.

Another said: "Last of Us 3 needs to happen! Not finishing Ellie's story arc is the equivalent of the Sopranos fade to black ending. I know it's hard to make games right now in a time when to dislike games is the trend but take heart you've made the best games for decades."

One said: "Neil saying Last of Us 3 won't be happening is heartbreaking but I would rather them not force it. If he doesn't have a quality story, then there is no reason to make it. I am just as interested in their new IP and seeing what new stories they will tell."

Another said: "Ima just pretend Neil Druckmann didn't say that tbh. I need Last of Us 3."

There were some other takes too, with one saying they respected the decision.

Another said they "don't believe it for a second".

That was agreed with by some, with one saying "this is bait to drum up demand".

And some are even pleased at what Druckmann has said. One posted a gif that said "nice".

