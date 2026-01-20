The Witcher 4: CD Projekt Red's quiet update sparks new trailer speculation

CD Projekt Red has made a quiet update to one of its official YouTube accounts and it's sparked speculation the studio could be gearing up for a new The Witcher 4 trailer.

The Witcher 4 is the latest upcoming game in CD Projekt Red's adaptation of the series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski. They're action role-playing games where players take on the role of a professional monster hunter in a medieval setting.



It was spotted online that CD Projekt Red has updated The Witcher 4 playlists on the game's YouTube channel which has sparked speculation the studio could be gearing up for some sort of announcement soon.

It's also been pretty much all but confirmed that The Witcher 3 DLC will release this year too.

On a post in The Witcher 4 Subreddit asking if this could mean a new trailer is on the way, in the comments Costas00 said: "They also teased something on TikTok three days ago, so yeah, probably Witcher 3 DLC news soon. I'm betting on a May release for the DLC."

Healthy-Elevator-956 said: "Isn't there Xbox conf on this Thursday? Given they have been always close with Microsoft, could we potentially get a trailer this Thursday?"

Suspicious-Travel190 said: "I think it's some issue with YouTube. Other channels like Cyberpunk 2077, Rockstar Games, Larian Studios, Insomniac had some of their playlists (including some very old ones) updated same day as Witcher channel."

However one fan spotted a member of CD Projekt Red staff cooled talk of this in the game's official Discord channel.

This was mentioned there as well and a user called Lilayah, who according to their profile is a member of CD Projekt Red staff, said: "It means New Year new us - let's keep the channel clean and tidy ☺️"

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.