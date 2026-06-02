New Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis screenshots posted by PlayStation

Brand new screenshots for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis have been shared on game's listing on the PS Store.

Spotted and posted by a number of accounts across social media, the game's page (which has been checked by Indy100) shows five brand new screenshots from Legacy of Atlantis.

All five of them show Lara Croft in action in different settings, either dual wielding her pistols, taking in the stunning settings before her, solving puzzles, platforming or taking on dinosaurs.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could appear at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play and news of more content or a specific release date could tie in with this - however this is speculation at the time of writing.



This comes soon after Embracer Group, which owns Crystal Dynamics, recently shared an earnings report detailing its financial performance for January to March, plus end-of-year financial results.

Embracer Group confirmed Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still planned to launch later this year, according to a release.

The release said: "The year is anchored by Metro 2039 and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, both expected in the second half of the year."

Interestingly, Embracer Group confirmed plans to spin off Fellowship Entertainment as a new publicly listed company.

This company will concentrate on Embracer's most high-profile IP, including Tomb Raider, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Metro.

The release added: "We will ship standout games and build an IP management and licensing engine that expands those worlds across partnerships and adjacent categories to drive more recurring, higher-margin revenue.

"We have a multi-year pipeline of exciting new games and we currently see that Fellowship Entertainment will have at least two major game releases with full economics per year starting in FY 2027/28, driving growth and profitability."

Embracer will remain but this "will be a leaner home for proven entrepreneurs, supported by a more efficient structure, tighter cost control and disciplined capital allocation".

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.