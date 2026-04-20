Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis 'largely complete' according to game developer

A former developer at Crystal Dynamics has posted an update on LinkedIn to say they have been laid off - and also revealed an update on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' development state.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Lara Croft's very first adventure from 1996 which is still slated to release in 2026 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

There have been reports the game has been delayed to 2027 but this has not been officially confirmed.

Recently, Tom Abernathy, whose LinkedIn profile says he was a Lead Narrative Designer at Crystal Dynamics until April 2026, seems to have shared an update on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

A LinkedIn post said: "Well, friends, I thought I had escaped unscathed again but that ol' layoff Balrog whipped its fiery tail up around my legs from the abyss and pulled me down into it after all.

"Fortunately, my work on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was largely complete and I look forward to y'all getting to experience it in the near future."

This was reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "Well duh, the game is supposed to come out by early 2027 at the latest, so nobody expects the narrative to still be on the drawing board by now."

A second commented: "Would be glad if Fable and Tomb Raider still make it this year."

"I hope all the games that are supposed to release this year do indeed release this year, it's gonna be absolutely crazy," a third agreed.

Indy100 has contacted Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios for comment.



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