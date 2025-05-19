BioShock Netflix movie writer announced by its director

The new writer for Netflix's BioShock movie has been confirmed by its director.

In an interview with IGN, director Francis Lawrence confirmed the movie "is still in development" and the latest draft of the BioShock screenplay is by Justin Rhodes. Earlier drafts were written by Michael Green.

"It's a tricky adaptation, so there's lots of things to figure out and to get right," Lawrence added.

"There's regime changes at Netflix and so things stall out and get re-energised and stall out and get re-energised and I think we're in a pretty good place, honestly."

BioShock is a series that started out in 2007. The first game is regarded as one of the best games ever made (including by Indy100).



It follows Jack who finds the underwater city of Rapture where the discovery of a genetic material that grants superhuman powers turned the utopia into a dystopian nightmare.

Jack has to fight through mutated and mechanical enemies while learning about the city from the few sane survivors that remain.

The game also features key moral dilemmas players must navigate with Little Sisters - they are young girls who have been genetically altered and conditioned to collect that superhuman genetic material from corpses around Rapture.

After being confronted by their huge protectors, Big Daddies, players have to choose whether to save them or harvest them for that vital material.

