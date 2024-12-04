When are EA Sports FC 25 servers back online?

1.19pm GMT UPDATE: According to X / Twitter account EA Sports FC Direct Communication, "the maintenance has been complete and match creation has been enabled", meaning players should be able to play again. However EA's website says the servers are still down.

EA Sports FC 25's servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance.

A Tweet from @EAHelp said: "We'll be running maintenance on EA Sports FC 25, EA Sports FC 24 and FIFA 23 on 4 December at 5am UTC for about six hours.

"While we're working you won't be able to play online but we'll get you back in the game as soon as we can."

This is the first time servers have been down for maintenance since EA Sports FC 25 released in September.

With EA saying the servers will be down for around six hours, that means they should be back online at 11am GMT / 6am ET / 1am PT.

In our review for EA Sports FC 25, indy100 said it's the best the series has felt for years.

We said: "While FC 25 isn't perfect, EA has done a great job of improving how the game feels with FC IQ and a new Rush mode is integrated into the game well.

"Is FC 25 better than FC 24? Absolutely. Is it worth it? indy100 would say so, for both newcomers and returning fans. It's the best the series has been in years."

