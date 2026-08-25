Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 LIVE: All the announcements, reveals and trailers

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 is here, the most wonderful time of the year if you're into gaming at any level with loads of trailers, release dates and gaming news to come.

Gamescom's annual event kicks off in earnest on Tuesday (25 August) with Opening Night Live, self-described as a "spectacular show packed with world premieres, exclusive announcements and surprises".

The show takes place every August in Cologne, Germany and it's the world's largest video game event and trade fair.

Follow Indy100's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 live blog below to keep up-to-date with all the latest reveals, trailers, release date, gaming news and more as they happen.

The Witcher 4 will not appear - but The Witcher 3 DLC will Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO at CD Projekt Red, confirmed The Witcher 4 will not feature at Gamescom this year - but is planned to release in 2028. He also said The Witcher 3 new DLC Songs of the Past will feature heavily at Gamescom with host Geoff Keighley confirming it will appear during Opening Night Live.

What will be shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026? Host Geoff Keighley has already confirmed eight games that will appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026. They are: The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Gears of War: E-Day

Ananta

Tides of Annihilation

Metro 2039

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons There will be loads more as well as these but these are the only eight to have been confirmed so far.

How can I watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026? Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 will be streamed live on Gamescom's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream itself starts at 6.05pm BST (7.05pm CEST / 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT) ahead of the pre-show and main event. It can be viewed at the embedded video above.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026? Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 starts at 7pm BST (8pm CEST / 2pm ET / 11am PT) and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley. A pre-show will start 30 minutes before that and will also feature world premieres and announcements. This will be hosted by Kyle Bosman.

Hello! Hello and welcome to Indy100's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 live blog! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering the event live, bringing you all the latest news, announcements, reveals and more as they happen. I'll be building up to the pre-show and the main event itself, covering them as they happen and rounding up reaction to them afterwards. You're already in the right place to stay in the know as soon as anything happens so keep it locked for all the latest!

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