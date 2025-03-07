WWE 2K25: When can I play and what's new?

WWE 2K25 is 2K's latest entry in its popular wrestling video game series - but when can players play it and what's new in it?



For those who have bought The Bloodline Edition or Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25 (in other words, the deluxe editions), players who have pre-ordered or purchased it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Steam can play it right now.

Those who have bought the Standard Edition can play it on March 14.

Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts (the studio that develops the game published by 2K), said: "Our team welcomes the challenge of bringing the WWE 2K franchise to new heights each and every year.

"We are especially proud to offer our best gameplay and graphics to date in WWE 2K25, as well as all-new match type, mode, and storyline experiences that we’re confident players will love."

Roman Reigns is the cover star of the standard edition of WWE 2K25 / Screenshot from 2K

There are a number of new features and improvements on existing fan favourites, according to 2K.

The all new 2K Showcase is hosted by the 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman and celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties in The Bloodline and the Anoa'i, Fatu and Maivia families. Players can relive, change and create the history of The Bloodline through iconic historical moments.

There's an interactive world called The Island that's made up of four district built around different WWE themes. Players can explore and challenge other players while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing 'The Original Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. This is only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

Players can relive, change and create the history of The Bloodline in WWE 2K25 / Screenshot from 2K

WWE 2K25 has a huge roster with more than 300 playable characters across the current stars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers.



There are new match types, improvements on gameplay and intergender wrestling has been added for the first time.

MyGM, MyFACTION, MyRISE, Universe and Creation Suite are all modes that return with tweaks and upgrades too.

There are five DLC character packs that will release in the months ahead too.

