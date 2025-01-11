'Best thing': Fans react to Xbox exclusives like Halo being rumoured for PlayStation

After rumours emerged Xbox's classic Halo franchise and Microsoft Flight Simulator could make their way to PlayStation, the floodgates seem to have opened.

Now it's speculated titles such as Gears of War, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Age of Mythology could release on PlayStation too.

The initial rumours of the first two titles came from podcaster NateTheHate, who has a history of correctly reporting on video games that have not been released.

This was corroborated by Jez Corden of Windows Central who added the three further titles that are understood to be up for consideration too.

None of this has been officially confirmed but it's got a lot of gamers talking online, with varying reactions to the speculation.

One posted a meme of "PlayStation players playing Halo 2 for the first time".

"Sony would rather bring Halo to PlayStation than work on any of their exclusives," another said.

One shared a "hot take" and said: "Halo coming to PlayStation would be the best thing to happen to the franchise. Millions of players being locked away by their preference of console is so 2010."

Another said it would be a "huge day to remember".

One said: "Put Helldivers on Xbox and Halo on PlayStation, it's mutually beneficial."

"I can’t wait to play Halo, Gears and Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Flight Simulator 2024, Doom: The Dark Ages and every other Xbox Games on my PlayStation 5 Pro where it will be a way better experience than on the Series S and X," another posted.

One said this would be a "good thing".

And another posted: "2025 is about to be the best year of gaming in history! At least for Nintendo and PlayStation gamers!"



As always with leaks, rumours and speculation, take it all with a pinch of salt until anything official is announced.



