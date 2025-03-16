Latest Xbox game coming to PS5 'revealed' - and it's a big one

The latest Xbox game making its way to PS5 has been 'revealed' and it's one of Xbox's biggest exclusives in recent years.

Forza Horizon 5 lands on April 28, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a timed Xbox exclusive that's expected to be releasing on PS5 very soon and there have been a number of rumours about both Halo and Gears of War, arguably Xbox's most synonymous series, heading to its former rival too.



Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition is understood to be on its way to the console next month if official patch notes released by its developer are anything to go by.

And Starfield could be making the switch too as a key detail has been spotted on its creation club website.

Rumours Starfield is coming to the PS5 continue to grow / Screenshot from Bethesda

@Okami13_ posted on X / Twitter that a mod on the Starfield Creation Club site has a PlayStation logo on it along with Xbox and PC logos.

These are supposed to indicate what platforms the mod is available on and the inclusion of the PlayStation logo here hints at a PS5 release.

It comes after a post from the Starfield X / Twitter account said: "We know you're eager for an update and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield.

"The team has been hard at work and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about when the time is right."

It's rumoured a second DLC called Starborn is expected to be revealed but there has been speculation this could mean Starfield is on its way to PS5.

None of this has been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and a renowned industry insider has revealed Bethesda's remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion may release sooner than gamers think.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.