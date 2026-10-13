XBOX Project Helix LIVE: Latest console updates and XBOX news

XBOX Project Helix will be much more than just one console, XBOX CEO Asha Sharma reportedly recently reaffirmed.

Project Helix, Microsoft's next-gen family of consoles, have already been confirmed to be "deep in development" after being officially teased, sparking speculation about its release date, price, specs and hardware.



Reports suggest the main console could be a hybrid gaming PC and backwards compatibility is also expected to remain a major part of Microsoft's next-generation XBOX strategy.

Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below has all the latest confirmed news and updates, release date, price, hardware, alleged specifications, disc drive news, backwards compatibility developments, Game Pass changes and the latest leaks and rumours.

ICYMI: XBOX Project Helix official update from CEO Asha Sharma XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly confirmed the upcoming Project Helix will not be XBOX's only next-gen system. Speaking at an internal town hall event (via Windows Central), Sharma said: "We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. "There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. "We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this."

XBOX Project Helix official update from CEO Asha Sharma XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has reportedly confirmed the upcoming Project Helix will not be XBOX's only next-gen system. Speaking at an internal town hall event (via Windows Central), Sharma said: "We are moving to a family of devices for Gen-10. "There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first but we also know that many players will be on the go. "We will be sharing more about that as our plans develop. The operating system is starting to look really good. We're very excited about this."

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