Doctor shares six tips to adjust sleep as the clocks go back

We'll all gain an extra hour of sleep when the clocks go back on 27 October – but naturally, the change in daylight hours may disrupt our sleep patterns.

The annual shift is designed to make the most of daylight during the winter months with an earlier sunrise, sunset and darker evenings.

Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy teamed up with Cult Beauty to explore why time change affects our sleep, along with effective tips to help everyone adjust smoothly.

Our bodies rely on a consistent internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, to regulate sleep and wake cycles. The sudden shift in time, especially when mornings remain darker, can make it harder to wake up, as the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone, is delayed. This can leave us feeling more tired than usual in the mornings and make the adjustment period more challenging.

According to Dr Lee, many of us struggle to adapt to this change "because our internal body clock is not immediately aligned with the new time. The sudden shift can lead to feelings of tiredness, reduced alertness, and difficulty concentrating".



Instead, she offered six key tips to make the transition run smoothly:

Gradually adjust your bedtime

In the days leading up to the clocks going back, try going to bed 15-30 minutes earlier each night. This gradual shift will help your body adjust to the new time, making the transition smoother when the clocks officially change.

Avoid sleeping in

While it might be tempting to use the extra hour as an excuse to sleep in, Dr Lee advises keeping your wake-up time consistent. "Your body thrives on routine, so sticking to your usual wake-up time helps to maintain a steady sleep pattern," she says.





Get morning sunlight

Exposure to natural light in the morning helps regulate your circadian rhythm. Open your curtains as soon as you wake up or go for a short walk to stimulate melatonin production and help your body wake up more naturally.





Limit caffeine in the afternoon

Drinking caffeinated beverages later in the day can interfere with your ability to fall asleep at night. Stick to caffeine-free options like herbal teas to support a healthy bedtime routine.





Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Establish a calming pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it’s time to wind down. Activities such as reading, meditation, or taking a warm bath can help prepare you for a good night’s sleep.





For children: Keep their routine consistent

Children can be more sensitive to changes in routine. Dr Lee suggests: "Gradually adjust their bedtime leading up to the clock change and keep wake-up times consistent. This will help ease the transition for them and prevent overtiredness."





The darker mornings and shorter days can make waking up more difficult, and the colder weather often encourages us to spend more time indoors. Dr Lee emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy sleep schedule throughout winter: "In the winter months, it’s easy to feel more tired and sluggish. Prioritising quality sleep is crucial to help combat seasonal fatigue and maintain overall health and well-being."



As we head into the winter season, these small adjustments can help your body adapt to the time change more easily, allowing for better rest and overall health.

