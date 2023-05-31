Are age gap relationships like Al Pacino's really that much of a big deal?

Age gap relationships: The taboo that simply won't die.

They are often met with confusion, and at times, sexist misconceptions tied to being financially motivated – but does an age gap really matter and can it affect the longevity of a healthy relationship?

The debate has once again been reignited following Al Pacino's news he is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. The Godfather actor is 83.

It comes weeks after fellow Hollywood star Robert De Niro, 79, shared that, he too, is set to welcome a baby with his long-term partner, Tiffany Chen, 45.

And of course, it would be rude not to mention the running joke around 48-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history, in which he seemingly cuts ties with partners as soon as they hit the age of 25.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Al Pacino's announcement certainly stirred up a divisive response online, with some calling the 54-year-old gap "gross" and inappropriate.



"Love Al Pacino, but that's just gross and thoughtless to that child," one person wrote, while another added: "Al Pacino was one of my favourite actors of all time. But at 82 years of age, he shouldn’t be with a 29-year-old. It’s just wrong."

A third joked: "Not in my lifetime, could anyone have told me that Al Pacino and Robert De Niro would be walking their infants they biologically conceived while on Medicare and cholesterol meds, through Central Park in 2024."

Getty Images





Meanwhile, Emma Flint for The Independent believes we should all simply mind our own business and get on with our lives.

"My partner is 33 years older than I am: he’s 65, to my 32. And I really couldn’t be happier," she wrote.

She continued: "While I understand these concerns, I can’t help thinking we are still sticking our noses in other people's business. And it’s not fair. Isn’t it about time that we gave our censoriousness a rest?"

While the never-ending debate continues, one of the most substantial studies into age gap relationships found "there is less marriage satisfaction or less relationship satisfaction in age gap relationships."

The Marital Satisfaction of Differently Aged Couplesrevealed this resulted from the younger counterpart having "less resilience" when it comes to hard times.

Paul Brunson, the world's most influential matchmaker best known for his role as a love doctor on Celebs Go Dating and Married at First Sight, explained: "You think about a physical setback, a financial setback, whatever it may be in the relationship – the younger person is less likely to be able to bounce back or manage it vs the older person."

However, in some instances, "the younger person can learn from the older person to become more resilient, and the older person in the relationship can learn to open their level of understanding."

Interestingly, satisfaction levels from those with a significant age difference are the highest out of the study with "sparks flying in the couple."

Unfortunately, this is short-lived and eventually "fizzles out, before satisfaction plummets."

According to the study, there is actually a perfect age gap between partners.

"Typically, 0-3 years is considered the 'ideal' age gap, and when you look at marital satisfaction with couples rating the health of their marriage, the sex in their marriage and the outlook of their marriage, couples who typically have a 0-3 year age gap have the highest level of marital or relationship satisfaction."

"The next run is a 4-6 year gap, they see less satisfaction – but there's still some. The couples who have 7+ years as a gap routinely show the lowest level of marital and relationship satisfaction."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.