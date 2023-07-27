The Alphabet Date Nights trend could save struggling relationships

If your relationship is feeling stale, “Alphabet Dating” has been hailed as a great way to inject some fun back into quality time.

When in a long-term relationship, it can sometimes be difficult to maintain the fun and spontaneity of the earlier years and to fall back on routines.

But content creator Stephanie Booe has shared her tip for getting the spark back with what she has called “alphabet dating”.

Alphabet dating involves going through the alphabet and picking a date activity that corresponds to that letter.

In one video about the dating trick, Booe revealed that on their A-themed date, she and her partner ate appetisers before going axe-throwing.

She explained: “We went to a new restaurant, ordered a few appetizers instead of entrees and then we went axe throwing for the first time ever!

“This was such an easy and simple little way to uproot us from our comfort zone and to do something we wouldn’t normally do.”

She also added: “Hear me when I say that this doesn’t have to be big, fancy, or expensive. That’s part of the challenge! You don’t have to go out every week, you can easily find ways to do these themed date nights at home.”

One Instagrammer wrote: “I love this idea!”

Another said: “I love this idea! Could also easily be turned into a snack + movie-night-in with the coordinating letter if needed.”

Booe recommended that partners take turns to plan dates, taking alternate letters in the alphabet.

Last year, the theory of alphabet dating went viral on TikTok after users such as Abby Benson-Schwallie shared their list of creative alphabet date ideas.

@abbymbenson here are is ur alphabet date list!! 💕#alphabetdates #love #couple #fyp #trending #foryoupage

On her list, Benson-Schwallie listed ideas such as, “Christmas movie and cider”, “Hot wings and horror” and “Nostalgia”.

