What does 1212 mean? The 'angel number' explained

Angel numbers may have been popping up on your social media platforms or maybe they have just generally been coming up in your life - here is a breakdown of what they are and what angel numbers mean for you.

The reason angel numbers may have been making a repeated appearance is due to the fact there's a message being communicated, according to numerology - the belief in an occult, divine or mystical relationship between a number and one or more coinciding events.

When it comes to the messages themselves, it's supposed to be guidance especially if the numbers keep reoccurring in someone's life.

One example of these angel numbers is 1212, which represents being prosperous and content and if you're seeing this number within your life, it could signal that you've reached this point or indicate you're not there yet and may need to make changes in your outlook to achieve this.

For instance, appreciate the things you already have in life rather than spending your time worrying about the things you don't have.

This is because the number 12 is associated with growth and enlightenment while one by itself means to embrace new beginnings and two means being patient and cooperative, as per Parade.

Then if the two 1-2's are added together to it makes three which means joy, abundance and wisdom.

When adding the two 12's together to make 24, and adding the two digits together equal to six, and this number represents embodiment of the heart, according to Numerology.com.It represents unconditional love and the ability to support, nurture, and heal.

If you times 12 to get 144 and then add those three digits up, nine is the final number which signifies complete - albeit not a conclusive ending but rather "the fulfillment of one cycle so that you can prepare to initiate the next one," as per Cosmopolitan.

But then when dividing 12/12, the answer is one which means to embrace new beginnings and/or take control of our future.

So all in all, a pretty positive outlook if you're seeing the angel number 1212.

