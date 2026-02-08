When, where, and how to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl isn’t just America’s biggest sporting event – it’s a global spectacle, with millions tuning in for the football, the halftime show, and the ads that have become almost as famous as the game itself.

This Sunday (8 February), Super Bowl LX takes centre stage at Levi’s Stadium in California, with the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Whether you’re watching from the US or the UK, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, stream the game, and not miss a moment of the halftime show.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday 8 February at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a capacity of 68,500 fans.

Kickoff is at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT in the US.

For UK viewers, that means the game starts around 11:30 PM GMT, with pregame coverage airing a few hours earlier.

Who is playing the Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams previously met in the 2015 Super Bowl, where New England secured a 28–24 victory.





How to watch or stream the Super Bowl

In the US: The game airs live on NBC and can be streamed via Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+, or DIRECTV Stream.

In the UK: Viewers can watch on Sky Sports NFL / Main Event, with coverage also on Channel 5 and ITV. Streaming is available via Sky Go or NOW TV.





Who is headlining the halftime show, and what time?

This year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is headlined by Bad Bunny, sparking a frenzy among fans.

In the US, the show is expected shortly after the second quarter (around 8:00–8:30 PM ET).

For UK viewers, the halftime show will start around 1:00 AM GMT.

