The price of Bad Bunny tickets proves we need to stop normalising expensive concerts

If you're a Bad Bunny fan and were planning a vacation for 2026, it's time to cancel that trip, because tickets for his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS world tour are on sale, and the prices are raising eyebrows to say the least.

The 23-date tour takes the 31-year-old across the likes of Mexico and Brazil, before covering off Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, and London to name but a few.

Given that the singer is skipping the US entirely and hasn't been to Europe since 2019 on his 'X 100pre' tour, Ticketmaster has naturally crashed during the presale, with some fans reporting queues of up to 150,000 people ahead of them.

Arguably what's more surprising is that the cheapest tickets for his London dates allegedly start at £79 - but we've seen them listed on the official site for no less than £115, going all the way up to £360 for better tiers...and yet still no one is put off.

So, when did concert tickets get so expensive?

Sure, the cost of everything has gone up, from freight, to running costs of venues, to salaries, but an investigation by the BBC found that from a £150 ticket, an artist is still pocketing £93.60.

Particularly as someone who often sings about injustices in the world, it somewhat leaves a sour taste that Bad Bunny has pitted himself against the likes of Oasis when it comes to average ticket prices, and in turn, excluding younger, or less-well-off demographics of fans from being able to access music.

Other artists are already leading the charge against price-gouging including British musician, Yungblud, who organised his own festival about to go into its second year, and capped ticket costs at £49.50 to allow the opportunity for more fans to come.

“Five hundred seats would be completely empty because they were $200 a ticket,” he told Music Week at the time of how expensive his concerts were getting. “I’d have 1,000 kids outside the venue who couldn’t afford to come in and I was like, ‘Something’s got to change here.’”

Bad Bunny has previously lowered concert price tickets for residents in his birthplace of Puerto Rico, which started at $35, going up to $250, but we need to be doing more.

Fans have made their feelings known on social media too:

"Bro I'm a teaching assistant I don't have 200 quid to spare per ticket", one fan wrote on X.





Another posted a screenshot confirming that she'd spent £600 on two seated tickets.

But will the tour still sell out? We have very little doubt about that...

Why not read...

Bad Bunny busks undercover on New York subway

Bad Bunny's song 'DTMF' sparks emotional TikTok trend

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.