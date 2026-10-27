TikTok has turned from a short-form video platform into a hub of inspiration - and that couldn't be more prevalent in the beauty space, where around 71 per cent of users have bought something after seeing it on the app.

The formula is pretty simple. Your favourite creator or celebrity posts a short clip of them using a product, it goes viral, and before you know it, every beauty retailer has a months'-long waiting list to even get a look-in.

It's also been responsible for some of the biggest beauty moments of the last few years - from Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip balm phone case, to Victoria Beckham's £104 foundation drops - and momentum shows no sign of slowing.

But how do you know what's actually worth your attention vs what's merely become a victim of an online snowball effect?

We've rounded up every TikTok viral beauty buy that you should have on your radar right now...

La Roche-Posay

Skin barrier health is the defining skincare trend of 2026, and one product everyone has been reaching for is this reformulated version of the oldie-but-goodie cicaplast baume from La Roche-Posay. Packed with panthenol among other ingredients that support skin healing, and maintain the moisture barrier, it's truly a jack of all trades that you'll want to keep around long after it's done trending.

Rhode

A product that needs little explanation (let's face it, anything that carries the Rhode name is an instant hit), the latest release from Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar beauty empire dictated the summer of 2026. Where other bronzers have packed a punch, this cream formulation has become the antidote to layers-upon-layers of makeup - instead promoting a second-skin, healthy glow.

Medicube

If there are two things the beauty community loves, it's Korean skincare, and at-home devices that can near-replicated in-clinic results - and this does both. A new iteration of an already-viral buy, the new Pro version of Medicube's Age-R Booster is a 6-in-1 multi-functional wand that can help improve absorption of skincare, enhance pore elasticity, firm facial muscles, and channel LED wavelengths into the skin.

The Inkey List

We've always been told glycolic acid is a great ingredient for improving tone and texture on our faces - but now it's all about the incredible benefits it can bring to our bodies too, thanks to much-loved skincare giants, The Inkey List. Their Glycolic Acid Body Stick became an instant hit thanks to its ability to improve the appearance of pores, tackle ingrown hairs, and keratosis pilaris (also known as chicken skin) on the arms and legs.

Just My Look

Is the era of lash extensions over? As people turn their backs on the time, commitment, and cost of salon treatments, we're now looking at how we can recreate similar results from the comfort of our own homes. Given 100% of clinical trial users reported visibly healthier lashes from nightly applications of Glow For It, it's easy to see how it's become one of the market's major players almost overnight.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Admittedly, we may have collectively lost our minds when we decided that £104 was a completely acceptable price for a foundation. Yet, somehow, people are utterly obsessed with it. Victoria Beckham's Foundation Drops - created in partnership with skincare giant Augustinus Bader - were impossible to get hold of in the months following their release, thanks to their ability to create a flawless and fresh skin-like canvas that genuinely had staying power.

Tesco

We all went feral for glass skin, and now it's glass hair's moment to shine - literally. There's no denying that healthy and frizz-free hair looks instantly luxurious, and now we can achieve it in the shower without the need for harsh chemical treatments. One of the most affordable, yet effective options on the market, L'Oreal's Glycolic Gloss has boomed in popularity, helping to laminate strands, and seal cuticles for a glass-like shine.





One/Size

Many have tried and failed, but there are few setting sprays on the market that can live u p to the classics. Or at least that was the case until YouTube beauty guru Patrick Starr's brand One/Size dropped their own version, and now it's actually rivalling the big names. Sweatproof and waterproof, the mist has become famous for its extreme, hairspray-like staying power that keeps your makeup locked down for up to 16 hours.

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath is a beauty titan in herself, but this particular shade of her Lust lipglosses has become a viral sensation, as it's the exact shade used on the Victoria's Secret Angels before they hit the runway at the annual Fashion Show. The gloss features a champagne-like shimmer that catches the light in all of the right places. Good luck getting your hands on it though, as it's almost never not-sold out.

Huda Beauty

A fresh take on the best-selling Easy Bake powder, Huda Beauty has joined forces with Cardi B for the all-new Ultra Snatched collection, and it's dedicated to all things brightening. You could argue the rapper helped propel it to fame, but honestly, the results also speak for themselves. Blending pink and lilac-hued powders helps to instantly lift the eyes and cheekbones, and makes for the perfect sidekick to what was an already-perfect loose powder.

Read our full review here.

YSL Beauty

YSL Beauty's Loveshine lipsticks have earned their place in the beauty hall of fame, and have gained a number of A-list fans over the years. Now, our prayers have officially been answered, because there's a matching lip liner to help carve out that plump pout, and it won't surprise you to learn that it's been a complete hit. This one has become an instant staple in my own makeup bag.

Medicube

If you needed more proof of the power of K-beauty, Medicube has become one of the biggest names in the space this year. More namely, their Zero Pore Pads will have popped up all over your feed, likely alongside clips of totally-transformed, poreless, glass skin in just a few swipes. If you're a newbie, it's worth noting that they are packed with active ingredients they're not for everyday use (or you could risk damaging your skin barrier), and you'll want to follow up with a simple, barrier-loving cream to lock in that moisture.

Tatcha

This moisturiser has been the weapon behind my own base for the last six years (having been put onto it by Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic), and yet, somehow, it's only just getting its flowers thanks to social media. Propelled by the powers of J-beauty, it combines rice, hyaluronic acid and an Okinawa algae blend to capture and lock in moisture, resulting in a clinical 225% hydration boost. Buy it and never look back. You're welcome.

Why not read...

Sephoria 2026: I went inside Sephora's London beauty festival before anyone else - every detail to know

We’re all Googling how to recreate the Victoria’s Secret bombshell blowout - here’s how to nail it

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