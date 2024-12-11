Expert weighs in over ‘the big light’ TikTok debate

There's been a lot of talk about the best lighting to illuminate our homes - and people are absolutely divided on using the "big light" over lamps and candles.

One of the easiest ways to create ambience in your home is to adjust your lighting. Many say the big light is just too much, and instead prefer small pockets of light around the room - while others disagree and say the big light is useful.

Home content creator @alicerosebuttery showed her 66,000 TikTok followers howto improve their homes with interior lighting, and viewers debated using “thebiglight” inthe comments, “[the] big light is for show or cleaning at most”.

Another viral TikTok with 1m views, posted by @joshandmattdesign, also poked fun at the big light debate. The video shows the couple in a cosy home full of warm light one minute, before being seen in a staged hospital bed once the “big light” is turned on - showing their drastic change in mood due to the bright lighting.

This sparked an intense debate in the comments over theinterior design choice, with one exclaiming, “I hate the big light I feel so weird”, while another said, “I don’t understand how people can comfortably have the big light on all the time?!?!”

Now, Interior design experts at Pooky have weighed in on the debate dividing TikTok, and revealed their top tips for styling lighting in the home.

What is the “big light” debate?

For those who are out of the loop, the “big light” is common British slang for the main overhead light in large residential rooms, which comes in handy when the days get dark during the winter months.

Big light lovers say it creates a consistently bright light across the room, allowing you to see clearly. Using a daylight bulb can also make the room feel more naturally bright, which can help improve your mood on days with gloomy weather.

However, there are those who oppose the big light claim they are too bright and harsh to create a comfortable atmosphere. Instead, they call for warmer lamps to be used for a better ambience.

Rohan Blacker, the founder of Pooky, commented on the debate: “The big light vs lamp debate has long been a point of contention in interior design and has now become a firm point of division on social media.

"The big light has many uses and, when done right, can create a bright feeling in any space. But if you’re looking for a truly cosy aesthetic, I recommend using lamps to create a warmer, more dimensional atmosphere within your room.”

Lamp styling tips to create ambience

Lighting experts at Pooky share how to use lamps for ambience within your home:

Try a variety of shapes and heights to create dimension through shadows

“The great thing about lamps is that they’re customisable to your space. Whether you’re looking to brighten up a dark corner of a study or bring a warmer glow to the living room, picking the perfect lamp can really make a difference.

“When picking your next lighting solution, try a variety of shapes and heights to create more dimension and shadow within your room. This will help keep it well-lit without needing to use the big light."

Use warm lighting to create a cosy atmosphere

“While daylight bulbs are great for high-use areas due to their brightness, they are not the only option available. Swap out your daylight bulbs for warm yellow-toned bulbs to create a cosy atmosphere or opt for colour-changing smart bulbs for areas that need more flexibility."

Match your lampshades to your decor

“While a pure white lampshade can help create a minimalist look, experiment with colours and textures with your lampshades to create more interest and flow better within your space."

Experiment with rechargeable lighting for hard-to-light spaces

“Rechargeable lamps can be the perfect solution for those spaces that are hard to keep lit, whether due to a lack of plug sockets or because you don’t want any unsightly leads. Available in a wide range of styles, they can be used in living areas, kitchens and bathrooms to create an elevated vibe - they are also perfect for renters!”

