When rumors that Billie Eilish, 20, was dating Jesse Rutherford, 31, first erupted, fans immediately expressed concern over their 11-year age gap.

Although larger age gaps exist in other Hollywood couples, people felt Eilish and Rutherford's was more extreme given the 20-year-old musician cannot drink alcohol legally.

But despite criticisms, Eilish seems to be enjoying her new relationship with The Neighbourhood singer.

For Halloween, the two dressed as a baby and an old man, seemingly poking fun at public commentary. Eilish posted a photo of the costumes to her Instagram.

With so much public scrutiny surrounding the two's relationship, we decided to ask a relationship expert what their opinion on the 11-year age gap is.

Elizabeth Overstreet is a relationship expert with years of personal and professional experience in managing life-lasting relationships.

She shared with us her opinion on Eilish and Rutherford's age gap and started by suggesting Eilish may be more mature than the average 20-year-old.



"One thing I have picked up from Billie is her strong attachment and relationship with her brother and family and her having to overcome some personal challenges such as Tourette’s syndrome along with developing depression," Overstreet says.

"Having these experiences likely makes Billie more self-aware versus someone who hasn’t experienced these similar things," Overstreet added. "This could make her more attuned to someone who is older."

Although Eilish may relate more to older people, Overstreet says there are concerns given her young age.



"As Billie gets older and she continues to grow and develops emotionally, mentally, financially, spiritually, physically, and sexually, this will continue to impact [her]. And, as she does, this will change who she is and how someone fits into her life."

"In the next 5 - 10 years, it will be interesting to see how and if this relationship will evolve and if Jesse will continue to evolve with her," Overstreet added.

