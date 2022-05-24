Billie Eilish says living with Tourette's is 'exhausting'

Billie Eilish has opened up about living with Tourette's Syndrome during a new interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

"The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny," she said. "And I'm always left incredibly offended by that."

The singer also said that several other Grammy-winning artists had told her they had been diagnosed with Tourette's, but they are yet to make it public.

She often finds it 'exhausting' even if it doesn't look it.

