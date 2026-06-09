Since 1994, MAC's Viva Glam campaign has been a staple in the beauty calendar, bringing together cultural icons to celebrate all things makeup - for a great cause, no less.

Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus are among the legendary lineup who have graced the campaign previously, raising over $545 million for those living with HIV and AIDs.

Now, their next face is none other than avant-garde muse herself, Chappell Roan.

The news was announced with a series of warrior-inspired images that perfectly encapsulate how the musician has become such a trailblazer in both beauty, and for the LGBTQ+ community.

But, despite being named the brand's global ambassador in 2025 and now fronting their most sought-after annual shoot, the global beauty brand was once merely a name Roan had heard in passing; hailing from Willard, Missouri.

MAC

"I was always hearing about MAC. I didn’t have a MAC in my hometown mall, and it wasn’t in Ulta yet", she says. "When I came to Hollywood, I always heard people talking about how they wore MAC on stage or on TV and how high quality it was. I always associated it with the fantastical starlet version of myself."

As part of her new title, she's dropping three limited-edition lip products that feel quintessentially Chappell: Macximal Matte shade 'Unnatural redhead', Lustregloss Lipstick 'Roan of Arc', and Lipglass Air 'Damsel'.

All three are love letters to not only her signature style; but the hues that have become synonymous with Grammy-winner.

Each one is housed in a rich, claret case featuring her warrior-inspired emblem, and scrawled with her signature.

"I wanted the packaging to live in the world of Medieval, Art Nouvea", she notes of the inspiration behind the collection - which is, in part, an obvious a nod to her signature red hair.

"This campaign is meant to be inclusive and represent a different type of glamour", the 28-year-old adds. "I hope the weird art kids and people who are down to be different, dramatic, and bold all see themselves reflected here, but all are welcome."

Roan is known for her theatrical, drag-inspired makeup, often presented through white face paint with bold, feminine accents.

Despite having such a distinct style, she insists she almost never wears makeup outside of performing.

MAC

"When I wear makeup, it is 100 per cent Chappell Roan", she says. "However, the performing side of Chappell only makes up 1/3rd of my character.

"It’s the showmanship sliver that you see, but the rest is quite bare. But to be a drag queen is first and foremost, makeup."

The campaign has come just in time for Pride month - an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, and Roan's vision is one that's been dubbed "for the girls, the gays, and the theys".

"Makeup and Queerness in a lot of ways are intertwined. For this to be released in Pride Month feels kind of serendipitous and I’m so glad I get to release this now", the Pink Pony Club singer concludes.

"I think it [Viva Glam] represented people who weren’t afraid to associate themselves with something gay and something feminine, which are two things that are shamed in our society.

"Honestly, it's a lot to take in that I am a part of that legacy. I think I will really know how it feels once I see how people like it. I feel a responsibility to uphold what people expect but also to honour the people before me."

Chappell Roan's MAC Viva Glam collaboration is available to shop from 11 June

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