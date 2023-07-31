Christian Cowan launches limited edition Candy Crush beanbag dress

Designer Christian Cowan has done it again, with a creative garment for commuters everywhere. Enter, The Sweet Seat.

The limited edition collaboration with Candy Crush Saga is inspired by the dreaded morning commute in the city. It offers a wearable seat adorned with bright colours and shapes taken from the popular game.

Cowan, best known for his bold and unexpected collections, has worked with Candy Crush to put his playful and humorous touch on the Sweet Seat, bringing it to life in a way that doesn’t compromise fashion for comfort.

His approach provides a sweet solution that puts the fun back in functional. With campy and Candy-tastic designs, the piece blends Cowan’s creativity and high fashion prowess with Candy Crush’s world of fun colours, candies and patterns.

Christian Cowan

"This piece is inspired by the fun that Candy Crush brings to mundane tasks like commuting," Cowan said. "Public transit could use a dose of glamour, especially in New York City and London, and the Sweet Seat brings that glamour in a fun, fashionable, and over-the-top way. What I love about this collaboration is that it brings a joyful solution to an everyday problem in a way that’s both out-of-the-box and camp."

The Sweet Seat features a tear-drop silhouette garment that can be worn solo as a dress, or over the top of an outfit as an accessory. Functionally, the garment works like a bean bag, the wearer can literally sit back and take a seat anywhere they’d like.

Christian Cowan

"Our loyal fans who play Candy Crush on the go love the colour and fun that we bring to their everyday lives," said Luken Aragon, VP of marketing at Candy Crush Saga.

"Whether they’re waiting in a long queue or battling the daily commute - without a seat, we want to be able to help bring them that joy and vibrancy to their day so that nothing gets in the way of levelling up. Collaborating with Christian to bring to life the candies that these players know and love - and can now wear - has been truly divine."

This limited-edition item is available for purchase for $1,000 / £786.92.

