Here are the top 50 Christmas Day disasters to avoid this year

A study has revealed the top 50 most common Christmas disasters including cooking and running out of wrapping paper.

A study of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festive season found many of the things that go wrong are centred around food, with soggy vegetables at the top of the list, and undercooked greens in third place.

Other top mistakes made on December 25th were burnt turkey, forgetting to defrost a dessert and presents going missing or not arriving on time.

But looking back those who have made errors now feel nostalgic (21 per cent) and entertained (20 per cent), with 28 per cent claiming many of their fond festive memories are food based.

A spokesperson for bakery brand, St Pierre, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s safe to say the majority of us have experienced some sort of unplanned mishap at Christmas.

“A lot of the list of disasters are food focused because it’s is such an important part of the occasion and it’s something everyone wants to get right to impress others.

“That said, it’s always useful to have something in the cupboard as back-up and there are clever ways to cheat your way to a ‘magnifique’ Christmas spread.

“No matter how bad it might feel messing up on Christmas Day, those who have experienced such a thing agree that it’s all part of making memories.”

The study also found people have typically hosted seven Christmases, experiencing two disasters each time, but 45 per cent are confident they’ve made fewer mistakes over the years.

More than a quarter (29 per cent) admitted such catastrophes create amusing stories to re-tell years later and hearing about other people’s mishaps makes 19 per cent feel

better about their own.

For 58 per cent, food is a central part of Christmas and 22 per cent have had a ‘practice run’ before hosting – with 42 per cent of them admitting the trial was better than the

real deal.

Keeping track of the time (35 per cent), chatting to others (29 per cent) and music being on (15 per cent) are among the scenarios which impact the success – or lack of – of festive dinner.

In order to avoid mishaps with Christmas dinner, 53 per cent write a to-do list and 51 per cent prep some elements the night before.

It also found nine in 10 of those polled, via OnePoll, believe food is an important aspect of Christmas and 21 per cent even have ‘back-up’ ready-to-eat items in case something goes wrong.

But assuming it all goes to plan, leftovers are typically enjoyed in a sandwich (53 per cent), bubble and squeak (29 per cent) or even given to pets (17 per cent).

It also emerged while 38 per cent think mishaps are simply part of the big day, 59 per cent prefer to stick to what they know to avoid mistakes.

Especially as the errors leave people feeling annoyed (28 per cent) and embarrassed (17 per cent).

Some of the most memorable Christmas disaster scenes from films and TV shows also feature food, including the Vicar of Dibley eating three festive dinners (41 per cent) and Mr Bean with a turkey on his head (35 per cent).

The forgotten puddings in Gavin and Stacey’s 2019 festive special (15 per cent) was also popular and relatable to seven per cent who have done the same.

St Pierre’s spokesperson added: “The festive season is about making memories with friends, family and unforgettable food.

“Good food is more than just a meal on your plate, it’s a get-together, it’s sharing, it’s family - and this is never more true than at Christmas.”

TOP 50 CHRISTMAS DISASTERS:

1. Soggy vegetables

2. Undercooked roast potatoes

3. Hard, under-cooked vegetables

4. Lumpy gravy

5. Burnt Yorkshire puddings

6. Running out of wrapping paper

7. Burnt stuffing

8. Presents ordered online not arriving on time

9. Food being served cold

10. Forgetting gravy when serving up

11. Burnt turkey

12. Christmas tree falling over

13. Not putting name tags on gifts and forgetting who it is for

14. Watery gravy

15. Forgetting to put food in the oven at the right time

16. Not having enough chairs to sit all guests

17. Christmas lights blowing a fuse

18. Having to cook when hungover

19. Forgetting to defrost a dessert

20. Waking up late, meaning dinner will be late

21. Forgetting Christmas pudding

22. Undercooked meat

23. Presents going missing

24. Oven breaking

25. Giving someone a gift intended for someone else

26. Forgetting to supply vegetarian/vegan alternatives for guests

27. Writing the wrong person’s name on a card

28. Power cut

29. Leaving presents at home when visiting someone else on Christmas Day

30. Breaking a Christmas present immediately after opening it

31. Arguments over politics at the dinner table

32. Forgetting to turn the oven on

33. Fridge/freezer breaking so all food is ruined

34. Not having enough plates to serve dinner to all guests

35. Pet cat climbing and getting stuck up the tree

36. Microwave breaking

37. Kid’s seeing me wrapping presents intended to be from Santa

38. Finding gone off bread when making a Boxing Day sandwich

39. Caught cheating at a board game

40. Not buying enough food for guests

41. Forgetting to defrost the turkey

42. Not having enough cutlery for all guests

43. Someone choking on the coin in the middle of a Christmas pudding

44. Dog eating someone’s Christmas dinner

45. Presents being stolen

46. Breaking down in the car en-route to a relative’s

47. Table centrepiece catching on fire

48. Christmas pudding catching on fire

49. The oven setting on fire

50. Dry sprouts

