Former US president Barack Obama has lifted the lid on this year's listening habits, along with other personal favourites from books to movies. But one bold move has earned him praise for 'making democracy fun again'.

In his 2025 favourites shared on X/Twitter, a perhaps surprising 'Abracadabra' by Lady Gaga made the cut, alongside British singer Olivia Dean, Chappell Roan, a hit from Rosalía's Lux album, and 'Jump' by BLACKPINK.

But followers were quick to notice two artists who had one of the biggest feuds of 2025: Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On his round-up, 'Nokia' by the Canadian rapper made it, alongside 'Luther' by Lamar and SZA.

This, of course, didn’t go unnoticed. Social media users were quick to applaud the unexpected musical diplomacy. One humorously commented: "Drake and Kendrick. Thank you for your continued diplomacy."

Another wrote: "Both Kendrick and Drake. Thank you, Barack, for doing your best to mend diplomatic relations even when not in office."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Keeping Kendrick and Drake both in his fav music. Obama playing it safe."

The inclusion comes after a tense year for the two rappers. Earlier this year, Lamar made headlines for his Super Bowl performance, using it as an opportunity to escalate his ongoing beef with Drake – and, of course, birthing one of the year's biggest memes during his 'Not Like Us' performance.

It all came just days after the track secured wins for Lamar at the 2025 Grammys.

For now, at least, it seems Obama has managed to get both artists on the same playlist, even if only virtually.

