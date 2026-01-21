Until now, we've proven that there's little we won't do in the name of beauty - and it doesn't look like we're on course for a change of heart anytime soon.

Whether it’s salmon sperm, LED light therapy or snail mucin, beauty has well and truly shed its squeamish streak, and nowhere is that more evident than in a new, seemingly terrifying trend that, when put bluntly - is leaving patients as though their skin is smouldering away.

Thankfully, not all is as it seems.

Olivia Attwood is among the famous faces and content creators who have posted clips of themselves with sore, peeling skin in recent weeks, adamant to followers that things aren't quite as serious as they look.

In fact, despite its gory aftermath, you may surprised to learn that the treatment behind it is loved by the likes of Cate Blanchett, Mariah Carey, and Gwyneth Paltrow - and it's experiencing a peak in popularity.

Say hello to CO2 laser resurfacing. It's quite the mouthful, isn't it?

"CO2 laser is a medical skin resurfacing treatment that uses carbon dioxide laser energy to precisely remove the top layers of skin", Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP and Aesthetics Doctor tells us.

"This controlled injury triggers new skin growth and collagen production, improving fine lines and wrinkles, acne scarring, pigmentation, sun damage and overall skin quality."

If 'trust the process' were ever a treatment - this would be it - because the results come in the form of fresh, tight, glowy skin.

@oliviaattwood Dear Santa, 🖋️ ( @Dr Saleena Zimri ) 🤶🏻 all I want for Christmas is skin like a baby.. after a year of working hard and playing hard my skin deserved a zapping ⚡️ Co2 laser time.. @SKIN DOCTOR CLINICS for all info x

The good news is, only one appointment is required to see the results. Think of it as starting afresh with your skin...quite literally.

"People now want procedures that genuinely improve the structure and health of the skin, not just mask ageing. CO2 laser delivers true skin renewal and long-term improvement, which is why it has seen renewed popularity", Dr Ahmed tells us of just why it's become so normalised.

"It can look dramatic, but it is not as frightening as it appears. The redness, swelling and crusting that follow are part of the skin’s natural healing and regeneration process. These visible changes show that the skin has been stimulated to produce new collagen and fresh skin cells, which is what leads to lasting improvement."

There are several types of laser treatments available. The first is ablative laser, which Dr Ahmed describes as a procedure which "removes the entire surface layer of skin, producing stronger results but with a longer recovery period."

Meanwhile, fractional laser treats only a fraction of the skin, giving you faster healing time.

The good news is, you should only need one treatment (some people opt to have it every few years), and a session can take anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours depending on how much surface area is being treated, and the skin concern being targeted, with collagen rebuilding over the following three-to-six months.

The real challenge begins once you've left the clinic, and embark on a not-so-appealing journey of peeling and scabbing as your skin begins to repair, much like what's seen in those now-viral videos.

"Most patients experience redness, swelling and crusting for around seven to ten days", Dr Ahmed notes.

"Pinkness can last for several weeks as new skin forms. During this time it is important to avoid sun exposure, heat, sweating, swimming and makeup until the skin has healed. You should use a daily use of a high-protection SPF is essential to reduce the risk of pigmentation and protect the new skin."

The reason so many people are choosing to do it right now? Well, put simply, it's the perfect season to opt for treatments that have a little more downtime, as in the winter months, our social calendars are a little calmer - with Attwood citing that she had a two-week break from being on-camera to allow her to get the "wish list" treatment.

"Best treatment ever", one commenter wrote in support.

"I'm not sure I have the pain threshold for this", another joked.

But, according to Dr Ahmed, you can expect to see it popping up a lot more too - and it's more than just a trend.

"CO2 laser has been used in medical aesthetics for many years and is supported by strong clinical research", he says.

"What has changed is that UK patients are becoming more educated and are choosing treatments that genuinely improve skin quality and collagen rather than relying only on short-term cosmetic fixes."

In the UK, CO2 laser typically costs between £1,500 and £4,000 per treatment, depending on the type of laser used, the experience of the practitioner and the clinic’s location.

If there was ever another reason needed to stay inside this January...

