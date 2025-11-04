She can sing, she can dance, and now, she's letting us behind-the-scenes of her skincare regimen.

Dua Lipa has announced she's launching a line with renowned luxury skincare brand, Augustinus Bader, featuring three hero products to help us mere mortals achieve her signature glow.

They include Renewal Cream (a strengthening moisturiser), Supercharged Glow Complex (for achieving a firm and bouncy base), and Balancing Cream Cleanser, helping you to remove impurities without damage to the skin barrier.

Announcing the news on Instagram, days after teasing something was coming, she wrote: “The secret is out!!! Such a dream to launch my very own skincare line in collaboration with the best of the best, I'm so in LOVE with these formulations and the amazing TFC5 technology that makes them so special, let the new journey begin!”

The TFC5 technology in question stands for Trigger Factor Complex, and is a new, patented version of Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 - however, this updated version will only feature in the products in the 30-year-old's new line.

TFC8 is what makes the German-born doctor's formulas truly unique, backed by over 30 years of research, and addresses specific concerns such as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, redness, hyperpigmentation, cellulite, and stretch marks.

Anyone familiar with Augustinus Bader knows the regeneration-focused concoctions are the favourite of every dewy-skinned celebrity, with Hailey Bieber, Margot Robbie, and Dua herself all counted as fans. However, their range of distinct blue and bronze-bottled products also come with a luxury price tag too.

Their best-sellers, which include The Rich Cream and The Elixir will set you back £240 and £435 respectively.

Much to the surprise of fans, Dua's line with Augustinus Bader is significantly cheaper than their usual triple-figured costs, with the most expensive product in her range, the Supercharge Glow Complex, coming in at £65.

The cleanser will be set at £32, while the Renewal Cream is £60.

"We need DUA Cosmtics next", one fan wrote under the announcement.

"Will be drenching myself in DUA ASAP", another added.

"I love how she can literally do everything", a third wrote.

There's no waiting time either as the products are already on sale at DUAbyAB.com

