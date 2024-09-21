Germaphobes, you might want to look away now…

Cleaning experts have highlighted the dirtiest place in the bedroom which is a ‘breeding ground for germs’, and their best advice for tackling dirt.

It turns out the least clean place in the bedroom is the mattress, which can harbour microbes of all kinds.

It might make people feel a little uncomfortable, given how much time we all spend in our beds, but it’s important to clean the often-neglected items.

Speaking to the Apartment Therapy blog, Kathy Turley from cleaning service Home Clean Heroes detailed the kind of nasty dirt which is often hiding in mattresses.

“Most people wouldn’t think about this, but the dirtiest spot in a bedroom can often be the mattress,” Turley said.

“It’s a breeding ground for dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Over time, these can cause allergies, asthma, and other health problems.”

There is a way of dealing with this problem, though. Turley advised cleaners to move mattresses to the wall when cleaning. That way, people will have “full access to areas not just around the bed” and the “part of the mattress that is closest to the wall”.

Giving another tip, Turley said: “You can sprinkle baking soda all over your mattress and let it sit for up to 30 minutes to absorb odours and moisture before vacuuming it.”

Meanwhile, TikTok has a new talking point by the hour, and the internet’s attention recently turned to a handy cleaning hack to combat fake tan-stained bedding .

Despite fake tan season in full swing, the solution can often leave sheets and towels looking far from perfect.

