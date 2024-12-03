The trending dog names for 2025 have been revealed by Guide Dogs, and almost every classic has officially been erased from the list.

Some of this year's most popular names included Milo, Max, and Bruce, for boys, while Luna, Willow, and Lola made the cut for the girls.

But long gone are the days of hearing 'Lucky' or 'Daisy' shouted across the park, because new research suggests we're turning our attention to more pop culture-fused monikers for our furry friends - which is reflected in 2025's predictions.

In fact, at least five of 2025's trending dog names are chosen after pop stars who had a big cultural impact this year. Not to mention, a political reference in there too.

2025's top trending dog names

Billie Truffle Taylor Bunny Cole Donald Travis Jude Lasso Darcy Harris Sabrina Noel Ken Clark

Donald could be acknowledging Donald Trump's second presidency (which we'll no doubt be hearing plenty more about next year), while Sabrina Carpenter became the pop girl thanks to her Short n' Sweet album.

Oasis also announced they'd be reuniting for the first time in 15 years, with Noel making the cut, after Noel Gallagher. Over in sport, Cole Palmer became Chelsea's golden boy (and of course won over the internet with his personality), earning him a spot on the list.

"Choosing a dog's name often reflects our own values, passions, and ties to family and culture - and our research shows inspiration can come from anywhere", says Lydia Smith, puppy naming specialist at Guide Dogs.

So, what's the formula behind choosing the perfect name for your pooch?

Well, despite 29 per cent of owners admitting they go off internet memes (no Skibidi dogs, please), there are a few tricks that can help you narrow it down.

Firstly, choose a name with one or two syllables - like Cole, or Jude. Choosing names with choppy sounds can help your dog respond quicker, according to Rover.

You should also avoid names that sound like commands - Rolo could be a confusing one, unless you want a dog that spends its life rolling on its back.

Finally, choose something unique to you. Whether it's a TV character, your favourite food, a politician, or simply one of the classics, make your pick wisely. Your pup might not forgive you for it later - especially if they're a Kamala Harris fan.

